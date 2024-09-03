Capital Square LLC Decreases Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Capital Square LLC lessened its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. W. P. Carey accounts for 1.7% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 93.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1,510.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.47. 52,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,101. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average of $56.85. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.87 per share, for a total transaction of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,987.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Articles

