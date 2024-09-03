Capital Square LLC Has $247,000 Stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Capital Square LLC lowered its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. Shah Capital Management acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $3,124,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $861,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Down 2.1 %

United States Natural Gas Fund stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,810,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,122,246. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $754.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $31.92.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

