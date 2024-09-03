Capital Square LLC Has $304,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $529,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $529,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891 over the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.35. 1,024,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,891,818. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

