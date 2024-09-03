Capital Square LLC Has $446,000 Stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 59,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 25,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,755,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,393,000 after buying an additional 419,879 shares during the period. 58.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Farmland Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FPI stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,652. The company has a market capitalization of $492.27 million, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.71. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $13.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Insider Activity at Farmland Partners

In other news, Director John A. Good purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $243,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,619.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Farmland Partners

(Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

Featured Stories

