Capital Square LLC Raises Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Capital Square LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 80,498,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,208,000 after buying an additional 1,008,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,346,883,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,923,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,700,000 after purchasing an additional 147,050 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,686,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,611,000 after buying an additional 3,351,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,552,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,485,000 after buying an additional 384,564 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on INVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.96. 154,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,172,384. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $37.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.74%.

About Invitation Homes

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.