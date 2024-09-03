Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPTW) Short Interest Down 10.3% in August

Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the July 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Captivision Stock Performance

Captivision stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. 100,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,832. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09. Captivision has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.22.

Captivision Inc is a manufacturing company in the Electrical Equipment industry.

