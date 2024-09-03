Cardano Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000559 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $11.63 billion and $230.54 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,447.43 or 0.04228383 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00037418 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00012433 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,170,426,658 coins and its circulating supply is 35,960,643,044 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.