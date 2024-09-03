CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CCLDP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,451. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $26.85.

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

