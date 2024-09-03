CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Position Lessened by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 6.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS grew its holdings in CarMax by 10.0% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in CarMax by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Argus upgraded shares of CarMax to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,097.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,567.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,243 shares of company stock worth $14,893,042. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $84.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.14.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

