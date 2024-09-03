Carret Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,090,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,928 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,049,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,825,000 after buying an additional 1,028,314 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 6,264,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,732,000 after acquiring an additional 527,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Paramount Global by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,724,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,698,000 after purchasing an additional 225,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Paramount Global by 375.8% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,263,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.80, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.75. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PARA shares. StockNews.com cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PARA

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.