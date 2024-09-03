Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 1,850 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.65.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

