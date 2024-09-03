Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $130,771,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $142,511,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $109,122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,189 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 194.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,593,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,133 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.48. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.75.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 78,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $3,122,509.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,441,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,134,418.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,261,559 shares of company stock valued at $82,700,460. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.07.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

