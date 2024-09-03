Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 950 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of GBTC opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.73. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $65.61.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

