CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Down 4.7% This Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $23.49 million and $2.77 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008811 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,703.22 or 0.99919418 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007883 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007649 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.027721 USD and is down -8.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $1,047,979.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.