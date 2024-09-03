Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the July 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celcuity

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELC. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 31.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Celcuity by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its stake in Celcuity by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Celcuity by 9.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Celcuity by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Celcuity from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Celcuity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Celcuity Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ CELC traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 150,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,866. The firm has a market cap of $548.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 14.95 and a quick ratio of 14.95. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.96.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

