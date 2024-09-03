Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Short Interest Down 10.3% in August

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,400 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the July 31st total of 440,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Cellectis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 1.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 827,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cellectis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 12,467 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 2.9% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,617,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cellectis from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Cellectis Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:CLLS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.28. 14,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 401.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cellectis will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

