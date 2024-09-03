CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CX. Barclays raised shares of CEMEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CEMEX

CEMEX Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CX stock opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.47.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Institutional Trading of CEMEX

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in CEMEX by 19.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 174,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 28,641 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 13.8% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 183,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 22,214 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 103.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 473,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 240,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 28.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,057,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.