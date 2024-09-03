Central Securities (NYSE:CET) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.90

Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.90 and last traded at $44.79, with a volume of 9726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.63.

Central Securities Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.21.

Institutional Trading of Central Securities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CET. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the first quarter worth $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 5,584.1% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities during the first quarter worth $207,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities during the second quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

