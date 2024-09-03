Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.13 and last traded at $36.24. 96,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 226,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.60.

LEU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.51.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.70 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 299.92%. Analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 10.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

