Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Short Interest Update

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the July 31st total of 4,750,000 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $972,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,265.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $704,000. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,238,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Century Aluminum by 1,208.7% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,538 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Century Aluminum by 1,004.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 101,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CENX shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of CENX traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 621,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,007. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $21.37.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.90 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 10.32%. Analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

