Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Stake Lessened by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in Chart Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 13,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Chart Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GTLS traded down $6.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.07. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $106.88 and a one year high of $182.39.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.46.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

