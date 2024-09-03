Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Short Interest Up 13.7% in August

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the July 31st total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 674,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $6,558,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 798,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,930,000 after purchasing an additional 104,082 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,043,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.50. The stock had a trading volume of 661,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,775. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.60. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $126.57 and a 1 year high of $193.27. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHKP. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

