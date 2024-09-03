Chilton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stellus Capital Investment were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 91.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $13.25 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of SCM opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $354.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $26.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.41 million. Analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

