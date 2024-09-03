Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys 2,223 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 158.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AMKR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.79. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $1,073,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,619.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at $655,146.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,619.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.