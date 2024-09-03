Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $118,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 75.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 38,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $148.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.07 and its 200 day moving average is $163.76. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $240.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

