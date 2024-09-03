Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $118,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 75.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 38,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $148.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.07 and its 200 day moving average is $163.76. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $240.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
