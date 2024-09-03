Chilton Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 22,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.7% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 100,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,643,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.40.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $442.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $443.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $404.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,949 shares of company stock worth $12,002,807 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

