Chilton Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.2% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% in the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 184,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,747,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 129,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $231.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.75. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $234.01.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

