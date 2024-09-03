Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 33 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 825.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 5.6% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Dbs Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,105.91.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,061.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,141.04 and a 52 week high of $2,064.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,786.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,652.03. The firm has a market cap of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.