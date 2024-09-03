Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 65 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,272,703.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $985.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $881.47.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $901.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $841.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $809.63. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $903.46. The stock has a market cap of $134.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

