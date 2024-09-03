Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 1,558 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 62.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $365.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $362.30 and its 200 day moving average is $346.39. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.