Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Short Interest Down 8.4% in August

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,190,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 35,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.82. 2,519,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,999,651. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

