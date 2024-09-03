Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.01

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.01 and last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

Chorus Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.93.

Get Chorus alerts:

Chorus Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.7539 per share. This is an increase from Chorus’s previous dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

About Chorus

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and asymmetric digital subscriber line and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services, as well as solutions for transport and infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.