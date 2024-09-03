CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $22.25 Million Stock Holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,154,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,562 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 4.32% of North American Construction Group worth $22,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 53.6% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after buying an additional 293,070 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,478,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,835,000 after acquiring an additional 98,926 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 214,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 88,200 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in North American Construction Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 350,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 50,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

North American Construction Group Price Performance

NYSE NOA opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.95. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $201.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.97%.

About North American Construction Group

(Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.