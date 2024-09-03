CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $13,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,741,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,867,000 after buying an additional 1,059,042 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,659,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,182,000 after buying an additional 37,391 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,209,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,469,000 after purchasing an additional 440,962 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Monster Beverage by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,659,000 after buying an additional 3,026,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $517,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average is $52.81. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNST. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

