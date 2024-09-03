CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $28,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $25,328,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,281,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,873,000 after buying an additional 87,482 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,724,000 after acquiring an additional 60,697 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 635,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,446,000 after acquiring an additional 37,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $462,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GILD opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.35. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.