CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,246,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,752 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $26,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,820,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,562,000 after buying an additional 255,155 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,640,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,167 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,713,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,226,000 after purchasing an additional 421,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,576,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,787,000 after purchasing an additional 151,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.