CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $15,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $96.18 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $80.94 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The stock has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.60.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

