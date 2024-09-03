CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,836 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $14,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,152,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,497 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,279,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,795,000 after buying an additional 87,203 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,591,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,838,000 after acquiring an additional 736,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $672,196,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,363,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,301,000 after acquiring an additional 295,626 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP stock opened at $82.16 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $100.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.454 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

