CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 2,702 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $16,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $306.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $191.82 and a twelve month high of $345.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.81 and a 200-day moving average of $311.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

