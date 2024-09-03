CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 951 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,838 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $18,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,977 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,500,000 after acquiring an additional 25,794 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $256.36 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $296.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $259.46 and its 200-day moving average is $255.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.40%.

In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

