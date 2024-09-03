CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,359 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.29% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $12,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.03.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

About Brookfield Infrastructure

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.