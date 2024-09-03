Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,969 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,100,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE C opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

