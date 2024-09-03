CM Management LLC Invests $993,000 in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000. CM Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cohu as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COHU. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 10,587.5% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 1,256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 558.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu Stock Performance

Cohu stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.56. The stock had a trading volume of 24,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,279. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -538.20 and a beta of 1.58. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cohu from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cohu

About Cohu

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.