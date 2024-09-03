CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 15000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

CMC Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.

CMC Metals Company Profile



CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

Further Reading

