CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $177.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $212.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 17.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.73.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $215.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.77 and a 200 day moving average of $207.41. CME Group has a 52 week low of $190.70 and a 52 week high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

