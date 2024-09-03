Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Short Interest Down 9.0% in August

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 3,880,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,629,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,245,000 after acquiring an additional 317,936 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,156,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,278 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,854,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,155,000 after purchasing an additional 349,466 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,785,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,152,000 after purchasing an additional 365,820 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,636,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,217,000 after purchasing an additional 115,604 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,746,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,726. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $56.28 and a one year high of $80.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

