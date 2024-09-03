Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Short Interest Up 6.0% in August

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,010,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 22,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2,672.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19,912 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Coherus BioSciences Trading Down 2.1 %

CHRS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.39. 593,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,541. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.60. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $5.47.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

