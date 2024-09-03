Coinmetro Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $194.45 Million (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coinmetro Token has a market cap of $194.45 million and approximately $201,853.50 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008572 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,092.69 or 1.00064774 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012814 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007863 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007790 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

XCM is a token. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 327,480,194 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com. Coinmetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

