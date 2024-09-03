Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,813,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,811 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $175,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $731,843,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933,912 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $286,370,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4,162.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,016,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $130,622,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.7 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $106.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.91. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $106.72.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

