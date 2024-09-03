Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average is $35.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 107.62%. The firm had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

